Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,036.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.44.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

