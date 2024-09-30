Nemes Rush Group LLC Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

