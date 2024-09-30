Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 798,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 73,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,154,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.09 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

