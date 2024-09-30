18,860 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,566,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
