Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $151.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

