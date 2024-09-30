Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 703,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,780,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

