Aion (AION) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $878,646.79 and approximately $381.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00074062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,497.05 or 0.40218760 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

