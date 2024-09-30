Cronos (CRO) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $6.52 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00044208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

