Drift (DRIFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.90 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Drift has a market capitalization of $152.09 million and $13.90 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drift has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Drift token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Drift

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,143,910 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,143,910.876849 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.69110222 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $11,997,996.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

