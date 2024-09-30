BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $917.17 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $917.17 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000096 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $18,214,374.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

