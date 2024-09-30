HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $251,173.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,358.97 or 0.99941714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047032 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $269,189.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

