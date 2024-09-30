The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 4.7% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.31. 754,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,465,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,447,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

