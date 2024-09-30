Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 122000945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £2 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

