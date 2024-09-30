Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 45,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 91,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,478,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,479.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

