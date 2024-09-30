FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Stock Price Up 20%

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 180,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 35,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

FTI Foodtech International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$449,100.00, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91.

About FTI Foodtech International

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

