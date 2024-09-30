Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02), with a volume of 6209474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Chariot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 595,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($55,806.82). 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

