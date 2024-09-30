Senator Investment Group LP Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $39,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $153.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

