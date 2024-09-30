Senator Investment Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

