Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 555,737 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8,551.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up 2.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $41,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,935,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,842,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

