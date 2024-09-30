Senator Investment Group LP Buys 558,138 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,138 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises 2.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.72% of ATI worth $49,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $66.27 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

