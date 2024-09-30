Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $67,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 944,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,749,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

