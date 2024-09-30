Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 41,530 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $131.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

