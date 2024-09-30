Novo Holdings A S Decreases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Novo Holdings A S reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539,304 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises approximately 2.7% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Insmed were worth $53,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,242,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $267,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

