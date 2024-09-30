Novo Holdings A S Purchases 40,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 2.0% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned 0.26% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $40,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,988,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,416 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $70.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.