UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.
UBS Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Green Giants: Riding the Hydrogen Wave to New Heights
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.