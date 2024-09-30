Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is Novo Holdings A S’s 8th Largest Position

Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 3.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned about 0.85% of Vaxcyte worth $71,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 161.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 93.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 687,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 332,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $6,508,130. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $113.14 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

