Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 71,977 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

