ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Cut by Novo Holdings A S

Novo Holdings A S reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 6.8% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in ASML were worth $136,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $841.54 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $855.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $933.38.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

