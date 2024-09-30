Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 351 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.