Novo Holdings A S Sells 658,809 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Novo Holdings A S lowered its position in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,809 shares during the quarter. Novo Holdings A S owned 0.07% of IO Biotech worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOBT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOBT

IO Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.