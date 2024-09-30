Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

