Next Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

