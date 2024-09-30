Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,377 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 5.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Golub Capital BDC worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.