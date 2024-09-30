Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,935,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $525.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.40. The stock has a market cap of $475.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.