Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

