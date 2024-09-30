BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $269,138.16 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00266454 BTC.
About BitDAO
BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.
