SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $335,462.96

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $828.75 million and $335,462.96 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,836.83 or 0.99997904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008134 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00062026 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.69576114 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $258,419.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

