Next Capital Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

