Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $707.35 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $725.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $304.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

