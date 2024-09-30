Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

