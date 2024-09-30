Novo Holdings A S Decreases Stock Position in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Novo Holdings A S cut its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,798 shares during the quarter. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,342,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXEO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

LXEO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,401.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,969 shares of company stock worth $555,889. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.