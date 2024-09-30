Next Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of KO opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
