Critical Comparison: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) & AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and AstraZeneca”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.65) -0.40 AstraZeneca $45.81 billion 5.25 $5.96 billion $2.04 38.05

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -113.59% AstraZeneca 13.11% 29.34% 11.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 1 1 7 2 2.91

Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 373.93%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $89.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Volatility & Risk

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Iterum Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

