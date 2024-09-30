Next Capital Management LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $78.25 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

