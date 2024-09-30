Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.59

Mina (MINA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Mina has a market capitalization of $683.59 million and $106.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,188,968,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,491,683 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,188,950,152.8400393 with 1,163,413,083.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.59739757 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $94,986,295.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

