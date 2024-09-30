Novo Holdings A S Has $13.13 Million Stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S owned 4.06% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KYTX opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KYTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

