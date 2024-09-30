yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.54 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,481.90 or 0.08587187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $183.98 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,561 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

