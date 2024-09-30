Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.26 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

