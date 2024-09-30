Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stake Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $3,697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Caleres by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.