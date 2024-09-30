Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

